Insurer must pay Cameron International in BP oil spill case - U.S. court
November 23, 2015 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

Insurer must pay Cameron International in BP oil spill case - U.S. court

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

A U.S. appellate court has ruled that an insurance company must cover a portion of a legal settlement reached by the manufacturer of a key device involved in the 2010 Gulf of Mexico BP oil spill.

Pressure control equipment maker Cameron International Corp, represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher, sued Liberty Insurance Underwriters in 2012 after the insurance company refused to pay out a $50 million policy covering Cameron’s losses following the spill.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HhRMwl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
