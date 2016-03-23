FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron International, insurer settle BP oil spill dispute
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 23, 2016 / 12:26 AM / a year ago

Cameron International, insurer settle BP oil spill dispute

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A maker of a key device involved in the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico has reached a settlement with an insurer in a dispute over coverage related to the disaster, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday.

Cameron International Corp, represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher, had sued Liberty Insurance Underwriters in 2012 over the insurance company’s refusal to pay out a $50 million policy covering Cameron’s losses following the BP oil spill.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RydIHY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.