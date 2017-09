(Reuters) - Three environmental groups have sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to issue regulations they say might have prevented a major 2014 chemical spill in West Virginia.

The groups, represented by the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Jared Knicley, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

