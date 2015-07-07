FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court upholds EPA's plan to clean up Chesapeake Bay
July 7, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Appeals court upholds EPA's plan to clean up Chesapeake Bay

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appellate court has upheld the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to limit pollution of the Chesapeake Bay, ruling that the agency’s regulations had not exceeded its power under the Clean Water Act.

Agricultural industry trade groups, represented by Rhoads & Sinon, sued the EPA in 2011 over its framework aimed at improving quality of water in the bay, which is the largest estuary in North America.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ck5X0R

