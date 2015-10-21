FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chesapeake fined $2.1 million over inaccurate royalty reports
October 21, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Chesapeake fined $2.1 million over inaccurate royalty reports

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

The federal government has levied a $2.1 million fine against Chesapeake Energy Corporation, saying the oil and gas company failed to update inaccurate production reports used to assess the royalties it pays for drilling on American Indian land.

It is the latest federal fine the company has faced in recent years for underreporting their production on public or publicly managed lands. Chesapeake is also currently facing more than 400 lawsuits from property owners in Texas who claim the firm owes more than $1 billion in royalty payments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NneodM

