US Energy Secretary Chu says will stay at post past end-February
#Energy
February 1, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

US Energy Secretary Chu says will stay at post past end-February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu said in a resignation letter on Friday that he intends to remain in his post past the end of February to help the department find a successor.

“In the short term, I plan to stay on as Secretary past the ARPA-E Summit at the end of February,” he said in the letter referring to an annual the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy conference that ends on Feb. 27. “I may stay beyond that time so that I can leave the department in the hands of the new Secretary,” he added in the letter sent to colleagues.

A senior administration source said earlier that Chu would step down as expected as President Barack Obama revamps his energy and environment team.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jackie Frank

