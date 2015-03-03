FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Carbon rule already harming U.S. coal producers - Murray Energy

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Murray Energy Corp has defended its lawsuit against the Obama administration’s proposed rule to limit greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, arguing that the regulation is already hurting coal producers and consumers.

Murray Energy, the largest privately owned U.S. coal company, sued the Environmental Protection Agency last year over its Clean Power Plan, although it has yet to be formally finalized. A coalition of a dozen states has filed a similar lawsuit against the EPA.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/18ILbe8

