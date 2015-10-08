FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green groups challenge planned Oakland coal export terminal
October 8, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Green groups challenge planned Oakland coal export terminal

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Four environmental groups have urged a state court to block construction of a major coal export terminal in Oakland, California until the city undertakes further environmental review of the project.

The groups, represented by Earthjustice, filed a lawsuit on Friday in the Alameda County Superior Court in California. They argued that Oakland is required by state law to more closely study the impact of the project, which has been proposed for a former U.S. Army base site.

