Green groups sue U.S. government over permit for Alabama coal mine
#Westlaw News
October 29, 2015 / 10:57 AM / in 2 years

Green groups sue U.S. government over permit for Alabama coal mine

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Two environmental groups have challenged a federal permit for a surface coal mining project in Alabama, arguing that the government failed to consider the impact of pollution from nearby coal mines when it approved additional mining.

Black Warrior Riverkeeper and Defenders of Wildlife sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. The Corps shares regulatory authority with the Environmental Protection Agency over the nation’s navigable waterways.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NasH77

