U.S. court allows class action against Kentucky utility to proceed
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 4, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. court allows class action against Kentucky utility to proceed

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

A federal appellate court has ruled that Kentucky residents are not barred from bringing a lawsuit alleging negligence, nuisance and trespass against a utility accused of allowing coal ash and other pollutants from a power plant to blanket nearby homes.

Kentucky landowners, represented by Seattle, Washington-based Hagens Berman, filed a class action lawsuit against Louisville Gas & Electric Company in late 2013 over pollution from the company’s Cane Run power plant in southwestern Louisville, Kentucky.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20tA7Yw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
