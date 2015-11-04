U.S. court allows class action against Kentucky utility to proceed

A federal appellate court has ruled that Kentucky residents are not barred from bringing a lawsuit alleging negligence, nuisance and trespass against a utility accused of allowing coal ash and other pollutants from a power plant to blanket nearby homes.

Kentucky landowners, represented by Seattle, Washington-based Hagens Berman, filed a class action lawsuit against Louisville Gas & Electric Company in late 2013 over pollution from the company’s Cane Run power plant in southwestern Louisville, Kentucky.

