U.S. government appeals deposition order for EPA head McCarthy

The Department of Justice has asked a federal appellate court to overturn an order that would subject Environmental Protection Agency head Gina McCarthy to deposition in a case challenging the agency’s implementation of the Clean Air Act.

Murray Energy Corp, represented by Squire Patton Boggs, sued the EPA last year in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia. The coal mining company said the agency had failed to conduct a sufficient evaluation of the job losses that might occur due to the government’s enforcement of the Clean Air Act.

