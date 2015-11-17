FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. government appeals deposition order for EPA head McCarthy
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 17, 2015 / 1:18 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. government appeals deposition order for EPA head McCarthy

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Nov 16 -

The Department of Justice has asked a federal appellate court to overturn an order that would subject Environmental Protection Agency head Gina McCarthy to deposition in a case challenging the agency’s implementation of the Clean Air Act.

Murray Energy Corp, represented by Squire Patton Boggs, sued the EPA last year in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia. The coal mining company said the agency had failed to conduct a sufficient evaluation of the job losses that might occur due to the government’s enforcement of the Clean Air Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QrnpX1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.