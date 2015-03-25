Draft permits would keep N.Y. power plant on coal - green groups

(Reuters) - Two green groups have urged New York environmental regulators to reject proposed pollution permits that they argued would allow a power plant in the state to continue burning coal “indefinitely.”

NRG’s power plant in Dunkirk, New York is supposed be converting from coal to natural gas, but the Sierra Club and EarthJustice said Friday draft permits show that the plant will maintain its coal firing capabilities even after the installation of gas equipment, meaning the facility could revert at any time.

