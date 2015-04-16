Enviro groups sue Tennessee Valley Authority over coal ash leaks

(Reuters) - Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), accusing the U.S. government-owned power provider of allowing one of its coal plants to leak toxic coal ash into a Tennessee river.

The groups, represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, told the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on Tuesday that TVA has allowed toxic metals and other pollutants to leak from its Gallatin, Tennessee plant into the Cumberland River for decades.

