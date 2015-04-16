FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enviro groups sue Tennessee Valley Authority over coal ash leaks
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 16, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Enviro groups sue Tennessee Valley Authority over coal ash leaks

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), accusing the U.S. government-owned power provider of allowing one of its coal plants to leak toxic coal ash into a Tennessee river.

The groups, represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, told the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on Tuesday that TVA has allowed toxic metals and other pollutants to leak from its Gallatin, Tennessee plant into the Cumberland River for decades.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1COcrzT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.