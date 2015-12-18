FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Groups file lawsuit seeking protection for rare mink-like species
December 18, 2015

Groups file lawsuit seeking protection for rare mink-like species

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Dec 18 -

Two environmental groups have challenged the federal government’s decision to not protect a rare mink-like species whose population now numbers barely one hundred in California, calling the move “inexplicable” and not in line with the best available science.

The groups, represented by the Earthjustice, sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. They argue that the coastal marten, a bushy-tailed carnivore related to minks and otters, merits a listing under the Endangered Species Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QR51Ws

