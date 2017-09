(Reuters) - Colorado’s renewable electricity standards may impact out-of-state businesses, but the rules do not violate the U.S. Constitution, a federal appellate court has ruled.

The Energy And Environment Legal Institute, represented by Michael Pepson and David Schnare, had challenged a Colorado law requiring power generators to provide at least 20 percent of the state’s electricity from renewable sources.

