White House: no change to U.S. policy on crude oil exports
June 25, 2014 / 5:22 PM / 3 years ago

White House: no change to U.S. policy on crude oil exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday there had been no change to U.S. policy on exports of crude oil.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest made the comments after reports on Tuesday that U.S. officials have told energy companies they may export a variety of ultra-light oil if it has been minimally refined, an apparent marginal loosening of a decades-old ban on selling U.S. crude abroad.

Earnest suggested the reports had been misleading. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

