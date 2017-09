(Reuters) - The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a town cannot enforce oil and gas drilling regulations that conflict with statewide law, in a case that tested the bounds of local authority over energy development.

In a divided decision issued on Tuesday, the state Supreme Court said Munroe Falls, a suburb of Akron, Ohio, had exceeded the limits of the Ohio Constitution’s home rule amendment.

