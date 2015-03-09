FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court upholds Interior Dept's offshore drilling plan
March 9, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. court upholds Interior Dept's offshore drilling plan

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An appellate court has rejected a challenge to the current federal leasing plan for offshore drilling, ruling that the government properly weighed the costs and benefits of allowing oil and gas development.

The Center for Sustainable Economy had filed a lawsuit against the Interior Department’s offshore leasing program for 2012 to 2017, arguing that the government had violated the law by failing to adequately balance the environmental costs of drilling with the benefits of additional oil and gas production.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1C2nIS7

