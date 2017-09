(Reuters) - A federal judge has chastised the U.S. government for an “epic” delay in issuing a decision on a disputed natural gas drilling lease in Montana.

Solenex LLC, represented by the Mountain States Legal Foundation, filed a lawsuit against the Interior Department in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2013 after the company’s drilling permit had been on hold for decades.

