Green groups sue Calif. county over planned oil wells near hiking trail

Three environmental groups have challenged a California county’s approval of oil drilling near a hiking trail in the Santa Paula Canyon.

The groups, represented by Chatten-Brown & Carstens, sued Ventura County on Tuesday in state court, arguing that the local government had failed to properly analyze the environmental and safety implications of allowing 19 new oil wells to be developed in an area along the Santa Paula Canyon Trail.

