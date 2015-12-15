FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green groups sue Calif. county over law expediting oil and gas permits
December 15, 2015

Green groups sue Calif. county over law expediting oil and gas permits

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Dec 15 -

Environmental groups have challenged on public health grounds a newly passed law intended to expedite drilling approvals in California’s largest oil-producing county.

The groups, represented by Earthjustice, filed a lawsuit against Kern County, California, Thursday, seeking to overturn regulations passed in November that would require the approval of oil and natural gas drilling applications within seven business days if they are deemed complete.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
