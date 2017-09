(Reuters) - A U.S. court has thrown out a regulation that allowed wind farms to harm bald eagles for up to 30 years without facing legal repercussions, saying the government ignored repeated requests from its own experts to conduct a formal environmental review of the rule.

The American Bird Conservancy, represented by Meyer Glitzenstein and the Animal Legal Defense Fund, sued the government in 2014.

