FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Animal rights groups sue gov't over Zimbabwe elephant trade
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 9, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Animal rights groups sue gov't over Zimbabwe elephant trade

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Seeking to stop Zimbabwe from exporting baby elephants, animal rights activists have asked a U.S. court to force the federal government to answer their request for an official rebuke of the African country over its treatment of young elephants.

Friends of Animals and the Zimbabwe Conservation Task Force filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday charging that the State Department and the Interior Department failed to issue a final decision on an emergency rulemaking petition from the groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MEbZKN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.