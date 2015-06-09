Animal rights groups sue gov't over Zimbabwe elephant trade

(Reuters) - Seeking to stop Zimbabwe from exporting baby elephants, animal rights activists have asked a U.S. court to force the federal government to answer their request for an official rebuke of the African country over its treatment of young elephants.

Friends of Animals and the Zimbabwe Conservation Task Force filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday charging that the State Department and the Interior Department failed to issue a final decision on an emergency rulemaking petition from the groups.

