U.S. court tosses challenge to cross-border pipeline expansions

A Minnesota federal court has thrown out a challenge to the expansion of two cross-border oil pipelines, ruling that the U.S. Department of State’s approvals of the projects were not subject to judicial review.

Environmental groups, represented by Kenneth Rumelt of Vermont Law School’s Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic, sued the State Department in November 2014 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. They claimed the department violated the Administrative Procedures Act by failing to undertake an environmental review before permitting the modification of two oil pipelines owned by Enbridge Inc.

