FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court tosses challenge to cross-border pipeline expansions
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 11, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. court tosses challenge to cross-border pipeline expansions

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

A Minnesota federal court has thrown out a challenge to the expansion of two cross-border oil pipelines, ruling that the U.S. Department of State’s approvals of the projects were not subject to judicial review.

Environmental groups, represented by Kenneth Rumelt of Vermont Law School’s Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic, sued the State Department in November 2014 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. They claimed the department violated the Administrative Procedures Act by failing to undertake an environmental review before permitting the modification of two oil pipelines owned by Enbridge Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RIfx2S

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.