A U.S. court has asked the federal government to justify its decision to designate an area planned for a California landfill as a protected habitat for a rare freshwater crustacean.

Otay Mesa Property, represented by Marzulla Law, sued the U.S. Department of Interior after it declared in 2012 that 57 acres of the company’s land was a critical habitat for the endangered Riverside fairy shrimp.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kEgFYQ