Green group sues to pressure government on endangered species listings

Environmental group Wildearth Guardians has filed a lawsuit aimed at pressuring the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make determinations on nearly 70 species petitioned for protection under the Endangered Species Act.

In a suit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the group said the government has failed to meet deadlines set by the species protection law for issuing findings on listing 69 “imperiled” species.

