Circuit court tosses lawsuit seeking endangered species listings
December 23, 2015 / 1:14 PM / in 2 years

Circuit court tosses lawsuit seeking endangered species listings

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

A U.S. appellate court has dismissed a case seeking to force a federal agency to issue final decisions on 39 species petitioned for listing under the Endangered Species Act, ruling that the government must first be allowed to make a determination about the validity of the requests.

Friends of Animals sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in October 2013 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after the agency failed to make listing determinations for 10 species of sturgeon and 29 other species including varieties of tarantula and bat more than a year after petitions were filed for their protection under the wildlife law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22pYxmK

