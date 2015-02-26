FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EPA's cross-state air rule faces tough scrutiny by circuit court
February 26, 2015

EPA's cross-state air rule faces tough scrutiny by circuit court

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a case examining Environmental Protection Agency rules requiring states to limit emissions that lower air quality in other states, federal judges questioned just how good a neighbor the agency can obligate states to be.

The Supreme Court last year upheld the EPA’s Cross-State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR), ruling it was a workable and equitable interpretation of the Clean Air Act’s “good neighbor” provision, which empowers the EPA to address interstate air pollution.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zKgOKP

