EPA orders 36 states to be tougher on pollution penalties

(Reuters) - The U.S. government is ordering 36 states to close exemptions in their enforcement of the federal Clean Air Act that have allowed refineries and other large industrial plants to release toxic emissions on occasion without penalty.

The exemptions applied when plants were starting up or shutting down, and during malfunctions, said Seth Johnson, a lawyer for Earthjustice, an environmental group based in New York that sued twice to stop the practice.

