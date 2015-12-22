D.C. Circuit says it does not have exclusive jurisdiction in Calif. emission case

Dec 22 -

The U.S. appellate court for the District of Columbia has ruled that it is not the proper venue for a challenge to a federal decision that allowed California to institute its own more stringent air pollution standards for tractors and construction equipment.

Trucking and construction companies, represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, sued the Environmental Protection Agency in 2013 in both the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and in the 9th Circuit. The plaintiffs argued the agency’s approval of a waiver granting California permission to limit particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions from nonroad diesel engines was unlawful, since state regulation of such pollution is typically preempted by federal Clean Air Act.

