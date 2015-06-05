FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Endangered Species Act faces constitutional challenge
June 5, 2015

Endangered Species Act faces constitutional challenge

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appellate court is slated to hear a case that could have significant implications for the future of the Endangered Species Act, as critics challenge the scope of the federal government’s enforcement of the law.

The nonprofit People for the Ethical Treatment of Property Owners, represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, successfully argued in a case before the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah that the federal government had exceeded its constitutional authority by listing the Utah prairie dog as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FzsL89

