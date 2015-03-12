FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exide to close Calif. battery recycling plant to avoid prosecution
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Exide to close Calif. battery recycling plant to avoid prosecution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - Exide Technologies has agreed to shutter its lead-acid battery recycling facility in Vernon, California, to avoid criminal prosecution for illegal storage of hazardous waste.

As part of the agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in California, which was made public on Thursday, Exide will “immediately and permanently cease operations” at the plant.

Exide admitted to storing lead-contaminated hazardous waste inside leaking van trailers on a number of occasions over the past two decades, the Justice Department said.

The company will also demolish the facility and clean up any groundwater contamination, according to the agreement.

Exide Technologies has operated the recycling plant since 2000, but the facility has been in use since 1922. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.