U.S. export licenses to Europe for foreign crude oil -officials

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. permits granted for exports of oil to Europe since last year were for foreign-origin crude oil only, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security said on Tuesday.

The bureau had granted two licenses to export crude to the UK since last year and another two to Italy, according to data that Reuters obtained through a U.S. Freedom of Information Act request. The bureau had initially declined to comment on the permits, which were reported earlier on Tuesday by Reuters. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)