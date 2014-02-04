FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. export licenses to Europe for foreign crude oil -officials
#Energy
February 4, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. export licenses to Europe for foreign crude oil -officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. permits granted for exports of oil to Europe since last year were for foreign-origin crude oil only, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security said on Tuesday.

The bureau had granted two licenses to export crude to the UK since last year and another two to Italy, according to data that Reuters obtained through a U.S. Freedom of Information Act request. The bureau had initially declined to comment on the permits, which were reported earlier on Tuesday by Reuters. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
