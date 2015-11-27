FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: New York probe of Exxon a new front in climate fight
#Westlaw News
November 27, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Q&A: New York probe of Exxon a new front in climate fight

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s probe into whether Exxon Mobil Corp misled the public and investors about climate change may open a new frontier in environmental litigation.

Until now many of the legal battles over climate change have focused on strengthening regulations and government oversight, not on punishing prior actions by fossil fuel companies, said Katherine Trisolini, an environmental law scholar at Loyola Law School.

