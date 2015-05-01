FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court overturns FERC ruling in California energy crisis case
May 1, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. court overturns FERC ruling in California energy crisis case

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a victory for the state of California, a federal court has ruled that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must consider whether energy sellers hid market manipulation by failing to properly report transactions during the state’s energy crisis of the early 2000s.

FERC rejected the state’s bid to get refunds for overpriced electricity sold during the May 2000 to June 2001 energy crisis, arguing the state had failed to show that the energy sellers had acquired an excessive share of the market.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FC3qiD

