U.S. court overturns FERC ruling in California energy crisis case

(Reuters) - In a victory for the state of California, a federal court has ruled that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must consider whether energy sellers hid market manipulation by failing to properly report transactions during the state’s energy crisis of the early 2000s.

FERC rejected the state’s bid to get refunds for overpriced electricity sold during the May 2000 to June 2001 energy crisis, arguing the state had failed to show that the energy sellers had acquired an excessive share of the market.

