(Reuters) - A nonprofit corporation that helps to oversee the electric grid in the western United States has agreed to pay a $16 million civil penalty to resolve a regulatory case about a 2011 power outage that left millions without electricity.

The settlement agreement between the Western Electricity Coordinating Council and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was announced on Tuesday.

