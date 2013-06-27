FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama taps Ron Binz to lead energy regulatory body
June 27, 2013 / 10:33 PM / in 4 years

Obama taps Ron Binz to lead energy regulatory body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has tapped Ron Binz as chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the White House announced on Thursday.

Binz, a Democrat, was named as a commissioner of the regulator and once confirmed by the Senate would be designated as chairman. He will succeed Jon Wellinghoff, who announced his resignation in May.

Binz is a former chairman of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and now runs a regulatory consulting practice. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gary Hill)

