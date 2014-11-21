FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-One dead in explosion at Fieldwood platform in Gulf of Mexico
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 21, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-One dead in explosion at Fieldwood platform in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes Reuters Instrument Code for Riverstone in last paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - An explosion at oil and gas operator Fieldwood Energy’s offshore Echo Platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday killed one person and injured three, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

The explosion occurred just before 3 p.m. CST (2 p.m. EST/1900 GMT) at West Delta 105, about 12 miles (19 km) off the coast of New Orleans, the agency said in a statement.

“The Echo Platform was not in production at the time of the incident. The facility damage was limited to the explosion area and there was no pollution reported,” it said.

The injured are being treated at an onshore medical facility, the statement said. The U.S. safety bureau is coordinating with the Coast Guard’ on the response.

Fieldwood is a Houston-based portfolio company of Riverstone Holdings LLC, according to Fieldwood’s website. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.