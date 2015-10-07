Government fishery plan lacked sufficient environmental review - court

The federal government failed to adequately assess the environmental effects of excluding four species of fish from a regional conservation plan, a U.S. court has ruled.

Anglers Conservation Network, represented by Earthjustice, sued the National Marine Fisheries Service last year. The group argued that the agency should have studied the impact of leaving two species of river herring and two species of shad out of the latest update of the government’s management plan for an East Coast fishery.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1jcKK0T