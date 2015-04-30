FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court says timber groups lack standing to challenge U.S. forest plan
#Westlaw News
April 30, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Court says timber groups lack standing to challenge U.S. forest plan

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A judge has thrown out a challenge to Washington’s latest plan for managing federal forests, ruling that the plaintiffs in the case failed to prove the regulation would cause them harm.

A coalition of more than a dozen lumber industry and livestock groups sued the U.S. Forest Service over its 2012 “planning rule.” The groups said the service illegally requires future federal land-use plans to prioritize environmental goals over other forest uses, such as logging and grazing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1bXGnDp

