Green group challenges U.S. approval of fracking off Calif. coast
February 23, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Green group challenges U.S. approval of fracking off Calif. coast

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An environmental group has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Interior Department accusing it of allowing hydraulic fracturing in oil and gas drilling off the California coast without proper review of safety hazards and impacts on marine life.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a complaint on Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The group asked the court to bar the department from issuing permits for hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, until it complies with various federal laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1w1U0Vc

