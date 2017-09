(Reuters) - The U.S. government has agreed to provide an environmental group with documents revealing information about the use of hydraulic fracturing for oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against U.S. offshore drilling regulators earlier this year seeking data on how much fracking has been allowed in the Gulf.

