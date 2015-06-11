Oil groups defend effort to temporarily block fracking rules

(Reuters) - Two oil and gas groups have defended their push to block the new U.S. rules for hydraulic fracturing on public lands pending the outcome of their legal challenge, slamming the government’s argument that drillers can avoid the regulations if they choose.

The Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) and the Western Energy Alliance, represented by Baker & Hostetler, filed a lawsuit challenging the Interior Department’s regulations in March.

