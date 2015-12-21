U.S. judge rejects move to speed up ruling in federal fracking rules case

Dec 21 -

A U.S. judge has rejected a request from environmentalists to quickly issue a final ruling in a case challenging new federal regulations for hydraulic fracturing on public lands.

Wyoming U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl ruled in favor of energy groups opposed to the new regulations Sept. 30, issuing a preliminary injunction against implementation of the rules on the grounds that the Department of Interior had no authority to issue them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Mr0nIh