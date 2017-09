(Reuters) - An appellate court has thrown out a case that challenges a Pennsylvania law limiting the disclosure by healthcare professionals of chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, handing a victory to oil and gas companies.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a lower court ruling that a Pennsylvania doctor did not have standing to oppose the state law in federal court.

