New York court says leases can't be extended due to fracking ban

(Reuters) - Oil and gas companies in New York cannot extend leases stalled by a state moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, the New York Court of Appeals has ruled.

Inflection Energy, represented by the West Firm, had argued that then-Governor David Paterson’s 2010 decision to put hydraulic fracturing on hold in the state, pending completion of an environmental review, constituted “force majeure” under the terms of leases to develop land in Tioga County, New York.

