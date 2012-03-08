FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US energy working group to discuss rising gas price
March 8, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 6 years ago

US energy working group to discuss rising gas price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - A working group looking into possible fraud and manipulation in the oil and gas markets will discuss rising prices in a private conference call on Thursday and meet by the end of the week, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said.

“That working group continues in effect, in fact they’re having a call today to discuss the situation in which we find ourselves with regard to these rising gas prices,” Holder told a U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Dale Hudson)

