Lawsuit says crude terminal in New York violates Clean Air Act
February 4, 2016 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit says crude terminal in New York violates Clean Air Act

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Oil terminal operator Global Companies is facing a lawsuit for allegedly failing to obtain a required permit or offset increased pollution when it greatly increased crude oil shipments to its Albany, New York, terminal in 2012.

Residents of New York’s Albany county and six environmental groups filed suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, charging that Global Companies violated the U.S. Clean Air Act and New York’s approved facility plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PDtuhV

