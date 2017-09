(Reuters) - Dow AgroSciences has slammed an attempt to delay the release of an herbicide the company developed for genetically modified corn and soybeans, calling the request “untimely and abusive.”

Dow urged the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday to reject a motion to stay the Environmental Protection Agency’s order allowing use of the company’s Enlist Duo herbicide in six Midwestern states.

