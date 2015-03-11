U.S. Forest Service urges court to throw out wild horse case

(Reuters) - The U.S. Forest Service asked a U.S. judge on Monday to dismiss a case challenging its management of wild horses in California, saying the lawsuit was based on an administrative error about the size of a federally protected area for the animals.

The American Wild Horse Preservation Campaign, a coalition of conservation groups, filed a lawsuit last year seeking to overturn the agency’s 2013 management plan for a federally designated wild horse territory in the Modoc National Forest.

